Smoke Alarm: Muri Express Drama Unfolds at Sujatpur

Panic ensued on the Muri Express when passengers noticed smoke emanating from a brake shoe, compelling the train to halt unexpectedly at Sujatpur railway station on Wednesday morning. The Delhi-Howrah section train was en route from Prayagraj to Kanpur at the time of the incident.

A quick response from railway officials and a technical team ensured the use of fire safety equipment to manage the situation. Passengers, alarmed by the unexpected stop, disembarked briefly while the situation was assessed.

Sujatpur station master Prakash Chand confirmed that the issue was swiftly addressed by technical staff, allowing the train to resume its journey after a 45-minute delay. The incident, which resulted in no injuries, did not disrupt other train schedules.

(With inputs from agencies.)