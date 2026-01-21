Renewed Trade Tensions Cast Shadow on European Markets Amid Corporate Optimism
European shares see a downturn due to revived trade tensions over Greenland, despite positive corporate earnings. The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.3% as financial services and banks suffered. Meanwhile, strong earnings from companies like Rio Tinto and Barry Callebaut provided some relief to investors, with mining stocks leading gains.
European stock markets witnessed a decline on Wednesday, exacerbating a selloff triggered by renewed trade tensions related to Greenland, overshadowing upbeat corporate performances. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell by 0.3% around 0950 GMT, with financial services and banks among the hardest-hit sectors, each falling by 1%.
The ongoing negative sentiment is compounded by U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to enforce escalating tariffs on eight European countries starting February 1, unless the U.S. can acquire Greenland. Investors await Trump's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos for possible indications of de-escalation, as concerns persist.
Despite geopolitical risks, robust earnings provided a buffer for investors. Rio Tinto exceeded expectations in quarterly iron ore and copper production, boosting its stock by 4.7%. Simultaneously, Barry Callebaut saw a 4.3% rise in its shares as it appointed Hein Schumacher as CEO. Mining stocks led sector gains, rising 3.1%, driven by surging gold prices as a safe-haven asset.
