N Chandrababu Naidu Proposes Israeli Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh

In Davos, N Chandrababu Naidu proposed an Israeli industrial park in Andhra Pradesh. This initiative aims to attract med-tech, aero-defence, and clean-tech companies. Additionally, talks were held with Nvidia for a potential AI University in Amaravati. Trade relations with Switzerland were also discussed for mutual business opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:46 IST
During the World Economic Forum in Davos, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu proposed the establishment of an Israeli industrial park in Andhra Pradesh. This park, aimed at anchoring Israeli firms, would focus on med-tech, aero-defence, and clean-tech sectors.

Naidu held discussions with Nir Barkat, Israel's Minister for Economy and Industry, and other officials about collaboration opportunities in defence, aerospace, UAV ecosystems, desalination technologies, semiconductors, and cybersecurity. Simultaneously, he explored fast-tracking plans with Nvidia for India's first Artificial Intelligence University in Amaravati.

Furthering Andhra Pradesh's trade relations, Naidu met with Swiss officials to offer strong opportunities for Swiss companies. Talks with Nik Gugger and Martina Bietenhader highlighted Andhra's potential as a long-term growth partner for Swiss enterprises.

