Jammu & Kashmir Gears Up for People-Centric Budget

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah prioritizes fiscal discipline as he leads pre-budget discussions with key departments. Emphasizing transparent execution, the budget aims for inclusivity, balanced development, and sustainable progress. Abdullah calls for proposals aligned with a development roadmap to meet sectoral needs and public aspirations.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is focusing on fiscal discipline in pre-budget talks, urging all departments to present structured, need-based plans aligned with the government's development roadmap.

Abdullah, who also oversees the finance portfolio, held extensive meetings with departments such as social welfare, health, education, and public works to assess sectoral priorities. These discussions are crucial ahead of the J&K Legislative Assembly's budget session commencing February 2.

The Chief Minister emphasized timely project completion, transparent execution, and efficient service delivery. He stressed that the upcoming budget should mirror public aspirations, focusing on inclusive growth and sustainable development. Key focus areas include enhancing healthcare and education, road connectivity, industrial growth, and job creation for youth.

