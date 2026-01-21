Left Menu

Sky-High Achievement: Record Pilot Licenses Issued in India

In 2024, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a record 1,628 commercial pilot licenses in India, marking the highest ever for a single year. The civil aviation ministry highlighted its efforts to ensure fair airfares, particularly during the IndiGo crisis, by mandating fare regulations.

Updated: 21-01-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:33 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) achieved a significant milestone by issuing 1,628 commercial pilot licenses in 2024, the highest in India's aviation history. The civil aviation ministry confirmed this record-breaking feat in a recent announcement.

The release highlighted the substantial growth in pilot licensing, which has increased by over 2.5 times in the past eight years. Annual numbers were tracked from 2018 to 2024, showcasing a consistent rise, despite slight declines in certain years.

The ministry emphasized its commitment to monitoring fare levels, particularly during crises like the December IndiGo operational crisis. Regulatory measures ensured fare caps to prevent exploitation, protecting passengers, including vulnerable groups like senior citizens and students, from undue financial burdens.

