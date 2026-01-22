Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

On Wednesday, Deutsche Boerse announced a major move to strengthen its presence in Europe's investment fund ecosystem by acquiring the Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds for €5.35 billion.

Allfunds shareholders are set to receive €6 in cash and 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse shares per share, along with a €0.20 dividend, valuing each share at €8.8—32.5% above its previous closing price.

The acquisition is projected to yield annual pre-tax cost synergies of about €60 million and capex savings of €30 million, with the transaction anticipated to conclude in the first half of 2027.

