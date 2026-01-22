Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem
Deutsche Boerse plans to acquire Allfunds for €5.35 billion to enhance its position in Europe’s investment fund ecosystem. The deal offers Allfunds shareholders €6 in cash and 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse shares per share. Expected synergies are projected at €60 million annually with the deal closing by mid-2027.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 03:36 IST
On Wednesday, Deutsche Boerse announced a major move to strengthen its presence in Europe's investment fund ecosystem by acquiring the Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds for €5.35 billion.
Allfunds shareholders are set to receive €6 in cash and 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse shares per share, along with a €0.20 dividend, valuing each share at €8.8—32.5% above its previous closing price.
The acquisition is projected to yield annual pre-tax cost synergies of about €60 million and capex savings of €30 million, with the transaction anticipated to conclude in the first half of 2027.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Greenland Gambit Stirs European Markets, Relief as Rhetoric Softens
Renewed Trade Tensions Cast Shadow on European Markets Amid Corporate Optimism
European Market Dips Amid Greenland Trade Tensions
European Markets Wobble amid Tariff Tensions: A Trade War Looms
European Markets Slide Amid Trump's Greenland Tariff Threats