Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse plans to acquire Allfunds for €5.35 billion to enhance its position in Europe’s investment fund ecosystem. The deal offers Allfunds shareholders €6 in cash and 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse shares per share. Expected synergies are projected at €60 million annually with the deal closing by mid-2027.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 03:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, Deutsche Boerse announced a major move to strengthen its presence in Europe's investment fund ecosystem by acquiring the Amsterdam-listed fund trading platform Allfunds for €5.35 billion.

Allfunds shareholders are set to receive €6 in cash and 0.0122 Deutsche Boerse shares per share, along with a €0.20 dividend, valuing each share at €8.8—32.5% above its previous closing price.

The acquisition is projected to yield annual pre-tax cost synergies of about €60 million and capex savings of €30 million, with the transaction anticipated to conclude in the first half of 2027.

