BitGo Breaks Ground: First Digital Asset IPO of 2026 Surpasses Expectations
BitGo Holdings launched its initial public offering, raising $212.8 million, surpassing expectations by pricing shares above the projected range. The IPO marks a significant milestone as the first digital asset company to go public in 2026, amidst regulatory challenges and a volatile cryptocurrency market.
Crypto custody startup BitGo Holdings has boldly priced its initial public offering (IPO) above the indicated range, securing $212.8 million and setting the stage for the first digital asset company debut on the stock market in 2026.
Located in Palo Alto, California, BitGo sold 11.8 million shares at $18 each, exceeding the marketed range of $15 to $17 per share. This IPO values the company at an impressive $2.08 billion, amid significant regulatory developments in the U.S. crypto industry.
The timing of BitGo's IPO reflects a challenging climate for crypto companies, following a drastic selloff in October and imminent legislative changes. It paves the way for industry peers like Grayscale and Kraken to explore public offerings, providing a barometer for investor appetite in the evolving digital asset realm.
