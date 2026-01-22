Left Menu

BitGo Breaks Ground: First Digital Asset IPO of 2026 Surpasses Expectations

BitGo Holdings launched its initial public offering, raising $212.8 million, surpassing expectations by pricing shares above the projected range. The IPO marks a significant milestone as the first digital asset company to go public in 2026, amidst regulatory challenges and a volatile cryptocurrency market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 08:42 IST
BitGo Breaks Ground: First Digital Asset IPO of 2026 Surpasses Expectations

Crypto custody startup BitGo Holdings has boldly priced its initial public offering (IPO) above the indicated range, securing $212.8 million and setting the stage for the first digital asset company debut on the stock market in 2026.

Located in Palo Alto, California, BitGo sold 11.8 million shares at $18 each, exceeding the marketed range of $15 to $17 per share. This IPO values the company at an impressive $2.08 billion, amid significant regulatory developments in the U.S. crypto industry.

The timing of BitGo's IPO reflects a challenging climate for crypto companies, following a drastic selloff in October and imminent legislative changes. It paves the way for industry peers like Grayscale and Kraken to explore public offerings, providing a barometer for investor appetite in the evolving digital asset realm.

TRENDING

1
Social Media Storm: V S Sunil Kumar's Alleged Party Switch Sparks Investigation

Social Media Storm: V S Sunil Kumar's Alleged Party Switch Sparks Investigat...

 India
2
Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

Rising Concerns Over Japan's Interest Rate Hikes Amid Election

 Japan
3
Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

Constitutional Clash: Karnataka Governor Sparks Controversy

 India
4
Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

Historic All-Woman Panel Leads Kerala Legislative Assembly

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026