BitGo Breaks Ground: First Digital Asset IPO of 2026 Surpasses Expectations

Crypto custody startup BitGo Holdings has boldly priced its initial public offering (IPO) above the indicated range, securing $212.8 million and setting the stage for the first digital asset company debut on the stock market in 2026.

Located in Palo Alto, California, BitGo sold 11.8 million shares at $18 each, exceeding the marketed range of $15 to $17 per share. This IPO values the company at an impressive $2.08 billion, amid significant regulatory developments in the U.S. crypto industry.

The timing of BitGo's IPO reflects a challenging climate for crypto companies, following a drastic selloff in October and imminent legislative changes. It paves the way for industry peers like Grayscale and Kraken to explore public offerings, providing a barometer for investor appetite in the evolving digital asset realm.