India's Vision 2047: Small Nuclear Reactors Key to Energy Independence

Small nuclear reactors are pivotal to India's strategy for reducing energy imports and advancing decarbonization. Shamika Ravi, an economic advisor, emphasizes energy diversification amid global uncertainty. The SHANTI Bill allows private-sector participation in nuclear energy, aiming for significant nuclear capacity by 2047 to reach net-zero emissions by 2070.

Updated: 22-01-2026 13:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:42 IST
India's Vision 2047: Small Nuclear Reactors Key to Energy Independence
Shamika Ravi, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nuclear energy, particularly small nuclear reactors, is becoming a cornerstone of India's strategy to curb energy imports and enhance energy security while driving decarbonization efforts. Shamika Ravi, from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, emphasized the critical role of these reactors within India's long-term energy strategy, Vision 2047.

Speaking at the Vedica Scholars Programme's 10th Convocation in New Delhi, Ravi stressed the reduced dependency on large import bills as one of the main goals of focusing on small nuclear reactors. Her insights also revealed the government's strategy to diversify energy sources in response to global instability, alongside enhancing energy security through renewable sources.

Ravi elaborated on India's insufficient coal reserves, resulting in a reliance on energy imports. She noted this reliance is being addressed through policy initiatives aimed at energy sustainability. The recent legislative movements are seen as part of a comprehensive plan to fortify India's long-term energy framework, aligning with economic growth and resilience amid global challenges.

