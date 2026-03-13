Left Menu

Iran's Commitment to Open Strait of Hormuz

Iran's U.N. Ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, confirmed Iran's decision not to close the Strait of Hormuz, asserting the nation's right to ensure the peace and security of this crucial waterway. His statements were made to reporters at the United Nations, emphasizing Iran's commitment to regional stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:53 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:53 IST
In a definitive statement made at the United Nations, Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani assured that Tehran would not shut down the pivotal Strait of Hormuz. His remarks aim to dispel global concerns about potential disruptions in this vital maritime passage.

The ambassador emphasized that while Iran has no intention of halting the flow through the strait, it maintains a sovereign right to safeguard the peace and security of the waterway. This stance is crucial to ensuring uninterrupted and stable energy transport across the region.

Iravani's declarations come amid mounting international scrutiny and highlight Iran's role and responsibilities in maintaining the safe passage in key Middle Eastern waters, reinforcing the nation's commitment to upholding regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

