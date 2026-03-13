Iran's Commitment to Open Strait of Hormuz

In a definitive statement made at the United Nations, Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani assured that Tehran would not shut down the pivotal Strait of Hormuz. His remarks aim to dispel global concerns about potential disruptions in this vital maritime passage.

The ambassador emphasized that while Iran has no intention of halting the flow through the strait, it maintains a sovereign right to safeguard the peace and security of the waterway. This stance is crucial to ensuring uninterrupted and stable energy transport across the region.

Iravani's declarations come amid mounting international scrutiny and highlight Iran's role and responsibilities in maintaining the safe passage in key Middle Eastern waters, reinforcing the nation's commitment to upholding regional peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)