Left Menu

Global Markets Shaken: Oil Soars Amid Iran Tensions

Concerns about conflict with Iran have surged oil prices above USD 100 per barrel, causing global stock markets to tumble. The S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq saw significant losses, while bond yields rose due to fears of inflation and potential interest rate adjustments by the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 13-03-2026 01:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 01:42 IST
Global Markets Shaken: Oil Soars Amid Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a day marked by heightened tensions and economic uncertainty, global markets were rattled as fears over a potential conflict with Iran drove oil prices to exceed USD 100 per barrel. This sudden surge prompted significant losses in stock markets globally, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.5%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average 1.6%, and the Nasdaq composite 1.8%.

The oil market was at the epicenter of the financial turmoil, as the price of Brent crude hit as high as USD 101.59, reflecting the underlying geopolitical fears. As a consequence, Treasury yields escalated in the bond market amid anxieties over impending inflation and the possibility of fewer interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Such developments underscore the intricate balance of geopolitical dynamics and financial stability, reminding investors and policymakers alike of the global market's susceptibility to political turbulence, especially involving key oil-producing regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026