Left Menu

Chanakya University's Convocation Celebrates Future Leaders Amidst Rapid Growth

Chanakya University celebrated its Second Convocation Ceremony, applauding the achievements of graduates and highlighting the institution's growth and commitment to transformative education. The ceremony emphasized the integration of global perspectives with indigenous knowledge and the University's focus on nurturing ethical, socially responsible leaders prepared for modern challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:45 IST
Chanakya University's Convocation Celebrates Future Leaders Amidst Rapid Growth
Chanakya University Celebrates Second Convocation; Calls on Graduates to Become Transformative Leaders for Viksit Bharat 2047. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chanakya University recently marked a significant milestone with its Second Convocation Ceremony, Deekshanta Samarambha 2026, at its Bengaluru campus. The event celebrated the graduation of students from six schools, acknowledging their academic achievements and preparing them for future responsibilities.

The Chief Guest, Dr. V. K. Saraswat, a Member of NITI Aayog and former DRDO Director General, highlighted the convergence of Indian civilisational values with contemporary global challenges. Addressing the audience, Dr. Saraswat emphasized the University's commitment to blending transdisciplinary approaches with indigenous knowledge systems.

During the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yashavantha Dongre presented the Annual Report, detailing the rapid expansion of the University since its inception in 2022. With nearly 2,400 students and 165 faculty members, Chanakya University has emerged as a transformative academic ecosystem focused on sustaining excellence in teaching, research, and ethical leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

Minister Verma Vows to End Kirari's Waterlogging Nightmare

 India
2
Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

Moldova's Unification Dilemma: President Sandu's Stand

 Moldova
3
Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

Bengaluru's Battle with Traffic: Challenges of a Congested Future

 India
4
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026