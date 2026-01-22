Chanakya University's Convocation Celebrates Future Leaders Amidst Rapid Growth

Chanakya University recently marked a significant milestone with its Second Convocation Ceremony, Deekshanta Samarambha 2026, at its Bengaluru campus. The event celebrated the graduation of students from six schools, acknowledging their academic achievements and preparing them for future responsibilities.

The Chief Guest, Dr. V. K. Saraswat, a Member of NITI Aayog and former DRDO Director General, highlighted the convergence of Indian civilisational values with contemporary global challenges. Addressing the audience, Dr. Saraswat emphasized the University's commitment to blending transdisciplinary approaches with indigenous knowledge systems.

During the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Yashavantha Dongre presented the Annual Report, detailing the rapid expansion of the University since its inception in 2022. With nearly 2,400 students and 165 faculty members, Chanakya University has emerged as a transformative academic ecosystem focused on sustaining excellence in teaching, research, and ethical leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)