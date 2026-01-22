Left Menu

Radico Khaitan's Record Profit Surge: A New Era for Indian Spirits

Radico Khaitan Limited reported a 62.26% increase in net profit for the December quarter, driven by impressive sales volumes and a focus on premium products. The company highlighted strong growth in its luxury and regular spirit brands, alongside strategic expansion in the On-Trade Channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:04 IST
  • India

Radico Khaitan Limited, a leading player in the Indian spirits industry, announced a remarkable 62.26% jump in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 154.93 crore. This surge is attributed to the company's 'highest ever' quarterly volumes, as per the BSE filing.

With brands like Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky and Magic Moments Vodka, Radico Khaitan saw its revenue from operations rise by 22.13% to Rs 5,423.83 crore. The firm emphasized that premiumisation, combined with favorable raw material conditions, contributed to improved profitability and return ratios.

Managing Director Abhishek Khaitan highlighted the company's efforts to deepen consumer engagement through premium launches and expanding its presence in the On-Trade Channel. Shares of Radico Khaitan Ltd experienced a 4.52% increase on the BSE, trading at Rs 2,963.

(With inputs from agencies.)

