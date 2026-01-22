Left Menu

India's Coffee Export Dynamics: A Blend of Value and Volume Shifts

India's coffee exports saw a 4.47% volume decline but a 22.50% increase in value in 2025, reaching USD 2,058.06 million. Arabica exports fell by 65%, while Robusta dropped by 13%. Instant coffee shipments rose by 11.56%. Italy, Russia, and Germany were key export destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:38 IST
India's Coffee Export Dynamics: A Blend of Value and Volume Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, India's coffee exports faced a mixed outlook as volume dropped by 4.47% to 3.84 lakh tonnes, yet value surged 22.50% to USD 2,058.06 million, according to Coffee Board data.

Arabica coffee shipments plummeted 65% to 15,607 tonnes, while Robusta exports saw a 13% decrease, settling at 1.80 lakh tonnes.

Conversely, instant coffee showed a brighter side with an 11.56% rise, reaching 46,954 tonnes. Italy, Russia, and Germany emerged as the prime destinations for these exports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

Dominance in the Skies: Operation Sindoor Takes Center Stage

 India
2
Sterling Gains as UK Economic Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Speculations

Sterling Gains as UK Economic Data Fuels Bank of England Rate Speculations

 Global
3
Construction Mishap: Arrests Made in Noida Trench Tragedy

Construction Mishap: Arrests Made in Noida Trench Tragedy

 India
4
Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperation

Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperat...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026