India's Coffee Export Dynamics: A Blend of Value and Volume Shifts
India's coffee exports saw a 4.47% volume decline but a 22.50% increase in value in 2025, reaching USD 2,058.06 million. Arabica exports fell by 65%, while Robusta dropped by 13%. Instant coffee shipments rose by 11.56%. Italy, Russia, and Germany were key export destinations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
In 2025, India's coffee exports faced a mixed outlook as volume dropped by 4.47% to 3.84 lakh tonnes, yet value surged 22.50% to USD 2,058.06 million, according to Coffee Board data.
Arabica coffee shipments plummeted 65% to 15,607 tonnes, while Robusta exports saw a 13% decrease, settling at 1.80 lakh tonnes.
Conversely, instant coffee showed a brighter side with an 11.56% rise, reaching 46,954 tonnes. Italy, Russia, and Germany emerged as the prime destinations for these exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- coffee exports
- Arabica
- Robusta
- instant coffee
- Italy
- Russia
- Germany
- Coffee Board
- economy