India's Coffee Export Dynamics: A Blend of Value and Volume Shifts

In 2025, India's coffee exports faced a mixed outlook as volume dropped by 4.47% to 3.84 lakh tonnes, yet value surged 22.50% to USD 2,058.06 million, according to Coffee Board data.

Arabica coffee shipments plummeted 65% to 15,607 tonnes, while Robusta exports saw a 13% decrease, settling at 1.80 lakh tonnes.

Conversely, instant coffee showed a brighter side with an 11.56% rise, reaching 46,954 tonnes. Italy, Russia, and Germany emerged as the prime destinations for these exports.

