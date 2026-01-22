Germany's Economic Resurgence: A Slow Yet Steady Recovery Path
Germany's economy, the largest in Europe, ended last year with positive momentum but expects only modest growth in the first quarter. Inflation stabilizes, and fiscal easing could boost growth later. While exports remain weak, domestic demand climbs, driven by strong wage gains and government spending.
Germany's economic engine, the largest in Europe, showed signs of recovery as it concluded last year with positive momentum.
Despite this progress, growth in the first quarter is expected to be modest, with inflation stabilizing at 2%, according to the Bundesbank's latest report.
While exports are weak, increased domestic demand, fueled by higher wages and government spending, shows promise. However, the recovery might take longer than anticipated, prompting a revision of Germany's growth forecast downwards.
