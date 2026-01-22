G S K Velu Re-appointed as Chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council for Fifth Term

On Thursday, industry body FICCI declared that G S K Velu would continue as chairman of its Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2025-26. This marks Velu's fifth consecutive year in this significant leadership position.

Velu holds prominent roles including chairman and managing director of Trivitron Group, Neuberg Diagnostics, and Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals. Additionally, he is a director and shareholder in the Kauvery Group of Hospitals, Apollo Dental, and Apollo Dialysis, and acts as a general lending partner at Stakeboat Capital.

A revered healthcare entrepreneur, Velu's extensive experience in affordable diagnostics has greatly contributed to India's healthcare manufacturing sector through innovation and collaborations with academic institutions. FICCI acknowledges his efforts, which have been recognized both nationally and internationally. Velu affirmed his commitment by stating the significance of Tamil Nadu's current position for combining manufacturing excellence, healthcare innovation, and policy collaboration for global competitiveness.

