Yuvarambh 2026: Empowering Youth with Entrepreneurial Pathways in India

Bright Future's Yuvarambh 2026, held in Mumbai, provided a platform for youth to explore entrepreneurship as a realistic career path. The event highlighted challenges and solutions in nurturing young entrepreneurs, focusing on building skills, mentorship, and network access to bridge the gap between aspirations and sustainable livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:40 IST
Platform brings youth, industry and incubators together to explore entrepreneurship as an emerging livelihood pathway. Image Credit: ANI
Yuvarambh 2026, a youth dialogue initiative by Bright Future, was hosted at Acres Club in Mumbai, aligning with the theme 'Badi Soch - Building Entrepreneurial Pathways for Youth in a Changing India.' The event, held from February 16-17, 2026, aimed to connect young people with entrepreneurship resources and opportunities.

This year's dialogue addressed the hurdles faced by aspiring entrepreneurs, particularly first-generation learners. Participants engaged in discussions on overcoming structural barriers such as limited access to capital, mentorship, and professional networks. The event underscored a shift in youth aspirations towards entrepreneurship and self-created opportunities.

Yuvarambh 2026 emphasized practical approaches by encouraging community-based business ideas, interactive workshops, and mentorship support. With over 80 young attendees, the event fostered collaboration across 50 business concepts, advancing 12 projects for further development. The conference also featured an ecosystem panel highlighting the necessity of mentorship and network access for sustained entrepreneurial success.

