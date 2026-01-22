Postal Revenue Goals: Targeting a 30% Boost by 2026

The Department of Posts is ambitiously aiming for a 30% revenue increase by the close of the fiscal year in March 2026. Spearheaded by Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, this plan sets a target of reaching Rs 17,546 crore, a significant jump from the Rs 13,240 crore recorded for the previous fiscal year.

Despite the overall positive trajectory, traditional mail services and international mail have faced stagnation, largely due to US-imposed restrictions. Notably, the Post Office Savings Bank and postal life insurance sectors have experienced substantial growth, with revenues rising to Rs 5,426 crore and Rs 1,030 crore respectively.

After resuming services in October following recent disruptions, postal services are charting a path to becoming a profit center in the coming years. The year's final quarter traditionally brings in significant revenue, aiding in the department's aggressive fiscal goals.

