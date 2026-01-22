Left Menu

Wall Street's Resilient Climb: U.S. Markets Bounce Back

Wall Street's main indexes climbed on Thursday, approaching record highs as President Trump lessened his tariff stance toward Europe. Economic data showed continuous U.S. growth. Subsequently, major tech stocks rose, while U.S. consumer spending underscored economic resilience. The labor market remained steady, despite a mixed earnings season.

Wall Street's main indexes marched closer to record levels on Thursday after President Donald Trump reduced his tariff threats against Europe. This development, coupled with robust economic data, reinforced the enduring strength of the U.S. economy.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 recorded its largest single-day percentage gain in two months as Trump pivoted from using tariffs as a strategy to acquire Greenland, hinting that an agreement to resolve the Danish territory dispute was attainable. Global markets recovered quickly from Tuesday's nerves, as reflected in the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's fear gauge, which receded from a recent peak.

Tech stocks were pivotal in the market rally; Alphabet, Tesla, and Apple each rose by nearly 1%, with Meta advancing by 3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged by 241 points, the S&P 500 increased by 22.15 points, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed by 124.51 points by mid-morning trading.

