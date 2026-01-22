Kerala Secures $14 Billion in Global Investments at WEF

Kerala has emerged as a significant player on the global stage with a massive investment commitment of USD 14 billion during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

The state's Minister, P Rajeev, proudly declared Kerala as the first fully digitally literate state in India, also emphasizing the importance of internet access as a basic right for its citizens.

Amidst ecological fragility, Kerala is leading with the 'nature, people, industry' slogan, embracing a new industrial policy and the country's inaugural Environmental Social Governance policy. Investment commitments span various sectors, including renewable energy and wellness.

