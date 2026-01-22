Kerala Secures $14 Billion in Global Investments at WEF
Kerala has announced investment commitments worth USD 14 billion during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting. The state, now India's first fully digitally literate region, emphasizes internet freedom as a basic citizen right. Major investment focuses include renewable energy, financial services, skill development, and tourism.
Kerala has emerged as a significant player on the global stage with a massive investment commitment of USD 14 billion during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.
The state's Minister, P Rajeev, proudly declared Kerala as the first fully digitally literate state in India, also emphasizing the importance of internet access as a basic right for its citizens.
Amidst ecological fragility, Kerala is leading with the 'nature, people, industry' slogan, embracing a new industrial policy and the country's inaugural Environmental Social Governance policy. Investment commitments span various sectors, including renewable energy and wellness.
