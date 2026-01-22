Euro Zone Bonds Steady Amid Global Market Shifts

Euro zone bonds held their ground on Thursday, with long-term bond yields slightly retracting as short-term yields rose after calming geopolitical tensions and a quieter Japanese bond market. A recent sell-off in Japanese bonds had contributed to a global sell-off earlier this week.

President Trump's pivot on tariffs and a rally in Japanese government bonds over the past two sessions helped stabilize euro zone bond prices. Germany's 10-year bond yield, a key indicator, remained steady at 2.8791% after previously increasing five times.

Amid a quieter market environment, euro zone inflation and GDP concerns were allayed as tariff tensions eased. The recent bond market adjustments reflect this, with analysts noting a market shift away from 'bear steepening'.

