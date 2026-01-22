Orient Electric's Profit Slips Amidst Exceptional Expenses

Orient Electric Ltd experienced a 4.37% drop in its net profit, bringing the figure to Rs 25.98 crore for the December 2025 quarter. This decline is primarily due to exceptional expenses stemming from new labour code regulations, according to the company's regulatory filing.

Despite this, the firm's revenue climbed by 11% to Rs 906.45 crore in the same period. The Electrical Consumer Durables segment noted an impressive 12.6% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 646.72 crore. Meanwhile, Lighting & Switchgear operations saw a 7.1% rise to Rs 259.73 crore.

In addition to these financial developments, Orient Electric Ltd's board approved a 75% interim dividend, corresponding to Rs 0.75 per equity share, for the fiscal year 2025-26. On the stock market, the company's shares rose to Rs 170.50 apiece, marking a 6.86% increase from the previous close.

