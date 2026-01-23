Uttarakhand Revolutionizes Urban Transport with e-BRT and Ropeway Approvals

In a bid to modernize urban transport, Uttarakhand has given an in-principle nod to the electric-Bus Rapid Transit (e-BRT) system in Dehradun and approved an integrated ropeway for Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar. The move is part of a larger strategy to foster a safe and eco-friendly transport infrastructure.

During a recent review meeting chaired by Uttarakhand's Housing Secretary R Rajesh Kumar, UKMRC Managing Director Brajesh Kumar Mishra presented the board's decision to implement the e-BRT across two major Dehradun corridors. Studies are underway, with the project proposal set to be pitched to the state cabinet pending study completion.

Meanwhile, the UKMRC board has also cleared the integrated ropeway project for Har Ki Pauri. Mishra confirmed that the project concerning the ropeway from Triveni Ghat to Neelkanth Mahadev Temple has approval from the National Wildlife Board, with tenders beginning post-forest clearance. Discussions also spanned proposed projects in Nainital and Mussoorie.