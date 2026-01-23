Left Menu

Nitish Kumar's Samridhi Yatra: Boosting Muzaffarpur's Growth

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated and launched development projects worth approximately Rs 853 crore in Muzaffarpur during his 'Samridhi Yatra'. He laid foundations and inaugurated multiple schemes, interacted with 'Jeevika Didis', and was accompanied by key officials on this developmental initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday embarked on his 'Samridhi Yatra', unveiling an array of development projects and schemes totaling around Rs 853 crore in Muzaffarpur district.

During the initiative, Kumar inaugurated 47 schemes and laid foundation stones for another 89, signifying a significant push towards infrastructural advancement.

In addition to launching new projects, Kumar engaged with 'Jeevika Didis', a testament to the government's focus on empowering rural women through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

