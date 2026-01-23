Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh's Startup Surge: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced major support for the startup ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh, emphasizing the doubling of seed funding and intake capacity at APIIP. Highlighting successful entrepreneurial stories, he detailed the state's journey in innovation since launching APIIP in 2020, encouraging young talents to explore new opportunities.

Itanagar | Updated: 23-01-2026 18:31 IST
  Country:
  India

Arunachal Pradesh is emerging as a key player in India's startup ecosystem, according to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who announced a doubling of seed funding and resources for local startups under the Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Park (APIIP).

Speaking at Startup Arunachal Day amidst celebrations for Startup India's decade-long journey, Khandu emphasized the state government's commitment to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship. He highlighted APIIP's role since its inception during the pandemic, turning crises into opportunities.

The chief minister outlined strategic expansions for the park, including its conversion into a Section 8 company to access broader financial avenues. He also pointed to Arunachal Pradesh's potential in hydropower and manufacturing, urging entrepreneurs to seek opportunities in these sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

