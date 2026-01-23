Left Menu

Mystery in Najafgarh: Bodies of Missing Couple Found

The bodies of a labourer couple, missing since January 17, were discovered in a drain in Najafgarh, Delhi. Police found no signs of foul play. Identification was confirmed through a phone, and a detailed investigation is underway, with the bodies sent for post-mortem examination.

Updated: 23-01-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A grim discovery unfolded in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh as the partially decomposed bodies of a missing labourer couple were extracted from a local drain. The unsettling find was made known at noon when a cab driver reported the sight to the police.

Following an on-site evaluation, authorities stated that no visible injury marks were identified on Munna Lal and Ramvati Devi, residents of the Bindapur area. Both had been missing since January 17, a fact established with a phone found with the deceased.

In the absence of obvious foul play, a police crime team was summoned for a comprehensive inspection. The investigation continues as the bodies undergo post-mortem procedures to determine the precise cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

