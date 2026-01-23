Mystery in Najafgarh: Bodies of Missing Couple Found

A grim discovery unfolded in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh as the partially decomposed bodies of a missing labourer couple were extracted from a local drain. The unsettling find was made known at noon when a cab driver reported the sight to the police.

Following an on-site evaluation, authorities stated that no visible injury marks were identified on Munna Lal and Ramvati Devi, residents of the Bindapur area. Both had been missing since January 17, a fact established with a phone found with the deceased.

In the absence of obvious foul play, a police crime team was summoned for a comprehensive inspection. The investigation continues as the bodies undergo post-mortem procedures to determine the precise cause of death.

