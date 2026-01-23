PhonePe IPO: Investors Show Unwavering Confidence in 2026 Public Offering
PhonePe's 2026 IPO is distinctive due to minimal shareholder exits, despite it being one of India's largest offerings. The offering, an Offer for Sale, involves Walmart divesting 9% due to regulatory requirements. Notably, most shareholders, including founders, retain their stakes, showing confidence in PhonePe's long-term growth.
PhonePe is set to make waves with its upcoming IPO in 2026, projected to be one of India's largest. Unusually, few shareholders are rushing to the exit.
The Offer for Sale (OFS) sees Walmart divesting 9% of its share, primarily meeting SEBI's regulatory requirement for a minimum public float of 10%. Other significant investors like Tiger Global and Microsoft are only divesting small portions of their holdings.
Notably, major shareholders like General Atlantic are doubling down on their investment, underlining their confidence in PhonePe's future. Founders and employees are retaining most of their shares, demonstrating a strong belief in the company's potential growth and market position.
