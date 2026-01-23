BPCL's Profit Soars by 62% in Q3 with Strategic Excellence

State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has announced a substantial 62% growth in its net profit for the third quarter, primarily driven by improved refining margins resulting from decreased international oil prices.

In the October-December 2025 period, BPCL's standalone net profit rose to Rs 7,545.27 crore, compared to Rs 4,649.20 crore in the same quarter the previous fiscal year, the company revealed in a statement. This profit surge reflects BPCL's dedication to operational excellence and strong sales performance.

The company further boosted shareholder value by declaring an interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. With refining capacity utilization at 119%, BPCL processed 10.51 million tonnes of crude in Q3, and fuel sales increased by nearly 5% to 14.07 million tonnes.

(With inputs from agencies.)