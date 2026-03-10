Wall Street Surges as Oil Prices Crumble Amid Middle East Tensions

Wall Street stocks advanced while oil prices plummeted on Tuesday following reassuring comments from U.S. President Donald Trump, suggesting that the Middle East conflict might soon be resolved. Despite lingering tensions with Iran, which vowed the continuation of oil export blockades, markets responded positively, with major indexes like the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showing gains.

Oil prices saw an 11% drop after reaching a three-year high in the previous session. Brent futures closed around $88 a barrel, and WTI crude traded at $83.74. Trump's remarks countered the defiance from Iranian hardliners, as he indicated potential talks with Iran amidst escalating military actions, which saw an intensified day of strikes.

Investor sentiment steadied globally, leading to rebounding shares in Europe and Asia. Government bond yields fell as interest rate expectations adjusted. European and U.S. markets perked up amid market speculation, with financial experts cautioning against a potential stagflationary scenario. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar and gold reflected modest market shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)