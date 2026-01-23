India-EU Summit: Forging Global Partnerships Amid Geopolitical Turbulence

The India-European Union summit scheduled for next week is set to demonstrate both parties' commitment to addressing major global challenges in trade, defense, and supply chains amid geopolitical turbulence, European officials announced on Friday.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on January 27. The talks occur amidst global concerns over policies from the previous U.S. administration that disrupted economics and security.

The summit is expected to produce a free trade agreement announcement, solidify a strategic defense partnership, and establish a framework for Indian professionals' mobility. Costa and von der Leyen will also attend India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guests on January 26.