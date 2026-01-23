Left Menu

Barista Brews Big: Expansion and Growth Beyond Metros

Barista Coffee, India’s leading homegrown coffee chain, plans to expand to 800–900 outlets by 2030, focusing on tier-II and III towns. It's set to scale its vending machine business, aiming for 10-fold growth in five years, capitalizing on India’s rising coffee culture and market potential.

Updated: 23-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:25 IST
Barista Coffee, India's largest indigenous coffee chain, aims to significantly expand its presence across the nation with ambitious plans to establish 800–900 outlets by 2030, according to Chief Executive Officer Rajat Agrawal. The company's expansion strategy puts a particular emphasis on tier-II and III towns, driven by rising coffee culture and growing disposable incomes among the youth in these areas.

The coffee chain, which celebrated the opening of its 500th outlet in Patna, Bihar, also envisions substantial growth in its coffee vending machine business. Aiming for a tenfold increase in this sector within five years, Barista plans to install 5,000 vending machines, buoyed by encouraging responses from institutional customers.

Focusing on smaller cities where operating costs are lower, Barista intends to add 50-60 outlets annually through both company-owned and franchise-operated models. The optimistic projections include reaching a Rs 400 crore revenue at the network level by FY26, driven by the burgeoning Indian coffee market, which is expanding at 10-12% CAGR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

