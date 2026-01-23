Neolite ZKW Scales Up: New Pune Facility Fuels Automotive Lighting Innovation
Neolite ZKW Lightings invests Rs 100 crore in a Pune facility, aiming to strengthen its position in India's strategic automotive market. The plant, launched in December, focuses on automotive lighting innovation and employment, while a design center enhances product development. The company plans further investment and expansion in India.
Neolite ZKW Lightings has announced a significant investment of Rs 100 crore in its new Pune facility as part of its first-phase expansion strategy.
The plant, operational since December, aims to boost automotive lighting innovation and employment, with plans for an additional Rs 100 crore investment in future phases.
This strategic move signifies a deeper commitment to India's emerging automotive sector, enhancing the company's ability to meet customer demands and advance in automotive lighting technology.
