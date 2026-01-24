Left Menu

Air India's New Boeing 787-9: Regulatory Challenges Delay Full Utilization

Air India will introduce its new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with some operational limitations pending U.S. FAA approval for sliding doors in business class and 18 economy class seats. The aircraft, the first custom Dreamliner since Tata Group's acquisition, will start service on the Mumbai-Frankfurt route on February 1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 10:32 IST
Air India's New Boeing 787-9: Regulatory Challenges Delay Full Utilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The aviation sector faces another regulatory hurdle as Air India prepares to launch its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which will operate with specific constraints. The regulatory bottleneck arises from needed approvals for the aircraft's business class sliding privacy doors and 18 of its economy seats.

This development follows Air India's acquisition by the Tata Group in 2022, marking the debut of the custom-made Dreamliner on February 1 for the Mumbai-Frankfurt route. Despite the aircraft's 296-seat capacity, select features require FAA clearance before being fully available.

Sources revealed that Air India anticipates resolution soon and assured travelers that all other seat features remain accessible. Meanwhile, modifications on existing Boeing 787-8 fleet proceed, with full certification achieved. Similar regulatory issues are observed with airlines like Lufthansa, indicating an industry-wide challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026