Air India's New Boeing 787-9: Regulatory Challenges Delay Full Utilization

The aviation sector faces another regulatory hurdle as Air India prepares to launch its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, which will operate with specific constraints. The regulatory bottleneck arises from needed approvals for the aircraft's business class sliding privacy doors and 18 of its economy seats.

This development follows Air India's acquisition by the Tata Group in 2022, marking the debut of the custom-made Dreamliner on February 1 for the Mumbai-Frankfurt route. Despite the aircraft's 296-seat capacity, select features require FAA clearance before being fully available.

Sources revealed that Air India anticipates resolution soon and assured travelers that all other seat features remain accessible. Meanwhile, modifications on existing Boeing 787-8 fleet proceed, with full certification achieved. Similar regulatory issues are observed with airlines like Lufthansa, indicating an industry-wide challenge.

