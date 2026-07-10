South Africa Warns Against Recalled Diabetes and Weight-Loss Drugs

South African health authorities have issued a fresh warning urging patients, pharmacies and medical practitioners to stop using, prescribing or dispensing recalled iDEXIS Semaglutide and Tirzepatide products, saying the medicines pose a serious risk to public health.

The warning comes after the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) recalled the affected products in June 2026. Although Semaglutide and Tirzepatide are approved medicines for treating diabetes, they have also become increasingly popular among people seeking weight-loss treatments.

Regulators issue strong public safety warning

The South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC), the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and SAHPRA said no recalled iDEXIS products should remain in circulation or continue to be prescribed under any circumstances.

The warning specifically applies to iDEXIS Semaglutide, iDEXIS Tirzepatide and the combined iDEXIS Semaglutide/Tirzepatide products that were recalled earlier this year. According to the regulators, continued use or supply of these medicines creates a significant safety risk for patients.

The authorities urged members of the public to avoid using the recalled products and encouraged healthcare providers to ensure they are no longer available in pharmacies, clinics or medical practices.

Healthcare professionals face disciplinary action

The regulators made it clear that pharmacies and dispensing medical practitioners are expected to comply fully with the recall. Any healthcare professional found prescribing, dispensing or keeping stock of the recalled medicines could face disciplinary measures under the Medicines and Related Substances Act, 101 of 1965, along with other applicable legislation.

Officials said healthcare professionals have a legal and ethical responsibility to protect patients by ensuring recalled medicines are removed from use. They warned that ignoring the recall could place patients at unnecessary risk and undermine confidence in the country's healthcare system. The statement also stressed that practitioners who continue to prescribe or dispense the recalled products would be knowingly exposing members of the public to potential harm.

Patients urged to seek medical advice

Health authorities encouraged anyone currently using the recalled iDEXIS products to consult their healthcare provider as soon as possible to discuss appropriate alternatives and any concerns about their treatment. The regulators emphasised that while medicines containing Semaglutide and Tirzepatide are widely recognised for managing diabetes and, in some cases, supporting weight management, only products that have been properly authorised and remain approved for use should be prescribed. The joint warning forms part of ongoing efforts by South Africa's health regulators to safeguard patients by ensuring medicines available in the country meet the required standards for quality, safety and effectiveness.