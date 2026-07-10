Urban-Rural Coordination Is Becoming the New Test of Sustainable Development

A new editorial published in the MDPI journal Land, authored by Xiong He of Sun Yat-Sen University, argues that the old model of city-first expansion has produced widening urban-rural disparities, uneven public services, restricted flows of production factors, and growing tension between ecological protection and economic growth.

The article introduces a Special Issue on "New Urbanization: Urban-Rural Coordination and Sustainable Development," bringing together 13 papers that examine spatial change, governance, infrastructure, ecological trade-offs, digital economy, green innovation, transportation, tourism, and public services across China and selected developing-country contexts. Sustainable urbanization is no longer only an urban project; it is a territorial project, the study contends.

The old city-first model has run out of road

Urbanization has long followed a city-centered growth logic: expanding built-up areas, absorbing populations, extending infrastructure, and concentrating production and services in urban cores. The model generated economic momentum, but it also left deep imbalances in its wake. Rural areas often supplied workers, land, food, water, and ecological protection, while cities captured most of the capital, administrative capacity, public services, and innovation systems.

The editorial frames "new urbanization" as a response to this imbalance. Its core principle is urban-rural integration, with sustainable development running through every stage of urban-rural construction. China's urbanization, the article notes, has entered a phase focused less on scale expansion and more on quality improvement and efficiency enhancement.

Many countries in the Global South face a similar dilemma: cities are growing, but rural regions remain underserved; roads are expanding, but opportunity does not always follow; digital platforms are spreading, but regional inequality persists. The lesson is that urban growth without rural coordination can deepen the very inequalities development policy is meant to solve.

The new development challenge is not simply to build bigger cities. It is to design better relationships between cities, towns, villages, farmland, watersheds, logistics systems, public services, and ecosystems.

The urban-rural line is blurring, but inequality is not disappearing

One of the key insights from the Special Issue is that the boundary between urban and rural areas is becoming less clear. A study of Zhengzhou constructs an urban-rural "fuzziness" index using population, land, and functional dimensions. It finds that urban-rural boundaries are weakening, with functional urbanization and population mobility driving the blurring of once-clear spatial divisions. If people live in one place, work in another, depend on services elsewhere, and participate in markets across multiple jurisdictions, then planning cannot remain trapped in rigid urban-rural categories. Governance must follow flows, not just administrative borders.

However, blurred boundaries do not automatically mean fairer outcomes. The editorial highlights a Guangdong study showing that urban-rural integration can promote urban spatial expansion and regional economic vitality, yet its effects vary across regions and stages of development. Crucially, the study finds that integration does not automatically translate into common prosperity.

Policymakers should not miss this warning. Integration can become another word for urban expansion unless it is deliberately designed to distribute benefits. A village connected to a city is not automatically empowered. A county linked to a regional economy is not automatically prosperous. Without targeted public services, inclusive land policy, local industry development, and accountable governance, urban-rural integration may expand the reach of cities without improving rural well-being.

Infrastructure must create opportunity, not just connectivity

The Special Issue also challenges a common assumption in development planning: that infrastructure alone will unlock growth. Roads, logistics networks, and transport corridors matter, but they produce real development impact only when connected to markets, industries, services, and local capabilities.

A Guangzhou study introduces last-mile logistics accessibility as a new way to measure urban-rural integration. Using deep learning and graph neural network technologies, it finds that logistics access remains much stronger in urban core areas, while peripheral rural zones still face clear gaps despite overall improvement.

The last mile often determines whether rural producers can reach consumers, whether small businesses can participate in e-commerce, and whether households can access essential goods and services. A highway may connect regions on paper, but weak last-mile systems can keep rural communities economically distant.

The same point emerges from a Yunnan study on transport and tourism. It finds that some areas saw improved infrastructure conditions, yet cultural tourism development lagged behind, creating a mismatch in which better road access did not generate equivalent economic vitality. This is where many infrastructure-led development strategies fall short. Connectivity is not development by itself. Roads must be paired with industry cultivation, digital platforms, skills, financing, service delivery, and market access. Otherwise, infrastructure risks becoming visible but underused hardware.

Sustainable urbanization begins with land, water, data, and governance

The editorial insists that urban-rural coordination must be understood as a systemic challenge. Land use, ecological protection, digital innovation, public services, demographic change, transport, and industrial development are not separate policy files. They are connected pieces of the same territorial puzzle.

The ecological dimension is especially important. A study of the Funiu Mountain ecological function zone finds that ecological functions dominate the region, while production and living functions work together but trade off against ecological protection. Another study of the Fenhe River Basin uses the InVEST model to examine water supply service flows and ecological compensation, showing mismatches between upstream supply and downstream demand.

These findings point to a hard policy truth: sustainable urbanization requires negotiation between development and ecological limits. Rural areas often provide the land, water, biodiversity, and ecosystem services that support urban prosperity. If those contributions are not recognized through compensation, governance reform, and fair resource allocation, urban-rural integration will remain incomplete.

The digital economy adds another layer. A national-scale study covering 287 Chinese cities finds that the digital economy significantly promotes green innovation and produces spatial spillover effects, although both remain marked by an east-high, west-low development pattern. This suggests that digital tools can support greener urban-rural transformation, but they can also reproduce regional inequality unless weaker regions receive targeted support.

Future research and policy must go deeper into institutional reform, digital governance, smart technologies, climate-resilient urban-rural systems, cross-regional coordination, benefit distribution, and comparative studies across different development models.

Climate change, aging populations, rural depopulation, urban sprawl, digital divides, and ecological stress are converging. The cities of the future will not be sustainable if the rural systems around them are neglected. Nor will rural development succeed if it is cut off from urban markets, innovation, and public investment.