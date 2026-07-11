Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency

President Donald Trump dismissed Democratic commissioners of the Election Assistance Commission, sparking criticism as Democrats saw it as an election interference attempt. The administration explored emergency powers to amend voting machines, causing division on election integrity just before the congressional midterms, where control was crucially at stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The White House Spent Months Looking For Ways To Bypass A Federal Election Agency And Use Emergency Powers To Force Changes To Voting Machines | Updated: 11-07-2026 06:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 06:06 IST
Trump's Controversial Ousting at the Federal Election Agency
Trump

In a move that has drawn significant criticism, President Donald Trump has removed Democratic commissioners from the Election Assistance Commission. This controversial decision has fueled accusations of attempted electoral interference as midterm elections draw near, with control of Congress hanging in the balance.

Frustration had been mounting in the White House over the perceived slow pace of the Election Assistance Commission in updating voting machine guidelines. Allegedly, some officials even considered using emergency federal powers to expedite changes, aiming to prompt national reform.

Although the agency remains functional, its effectiveness has been questioned due to the absence of a quorum. Critics argue that this undermines electoral integrity, raising concerns just ahead of the crucial congressional midterms.

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