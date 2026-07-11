Apple Sues OpenAI: The Battle for AI Hardware Heats Up

Apple On Friday Sued Openai And Two Former Employees

Apple has escalated tensions with OpenAI by filing a lawsuit that accuses the AI company of misappropriating trade secrets. This dramatic move underscores the growing rivalry as OpenAI forays into consumer hardware.

The complaint indicates a systematic plan by OpenAI to recruit former Apple employees and exploit Apple's confidential information. OpenAI, however, denies any interest in other companies’ secrets, maintaining its focus on innovative technology development.

The lawsuit could delay OpenAI's hardware ambitions and potentially strain its already fragile collaboration with Apple, affecting the control over future AI devices and intensifying the competition for tech talent and proprietary knowledge.