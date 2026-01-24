Navigating Winter Travel Chaos: What Flyers Need to Know

As a major winter storm threatens to disrupt travel across the United States, flyers are advised to brace for widespread cancellations and delays. According to forecasters, the inclement weather could affect nearly half of the U.S. population, with conditions expected to rival those of a hurricane in some areas.

In response, U.S. airlines are offering various accommodations. The law mandates that airlines provide refunds for cancelled flights, easing some financial concerns for travelers. Passengers are encouraged to stay updated on weather conditions and flight statuses, utilizing airline apps to minimize airport wait times.

American Airlines, for example, has waived change fees due to the storm, aiming to ease the impact on passengers affected by the disruptions. Despite the challenges, alternatives such as rebooking on different airlines and securing refunds are available, although policies may vary. Planning ahead is essential for navigating these weather-induced travel hiccups.

(With inputs from agencies.)