India's Maritime Renaissance: Charting a Course to Nautical Supremacy

In a significant revelation for India's maritime sector, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced potential investments exceeding Rs 80 lakh crore in the coming years. This substantial financial influx is expected to steer the nation back to its historical position of maritime dominance.

Speaking at the inauguration of Vizhinjam port's second developmental phase, Sonowal highlighted that in 2025 alone, the sector attracted Rs 12 lakh crore. The investments are projected to amplify, promising over 1.5 crore jobs and enhancing India's maritime leadership globally.

The minister credited the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the unprecedented advancements witnessed in the sector over the last decade, including increased shipyards and enhanced cargo movement. With significant projects underway in Kerala, the region is on track to become a pivotal maritime hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)