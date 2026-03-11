Global Entry Program Reinstated Amid Travel Industry Pressures
The Trump administration has reinstated the Global Entry program, which expedites U.S. Customs and immigration clearance for pre-approved travelers. This decision follows pressures from airlines and travel groups and comes after a suspension aimed at preserving resources during a partial government shutdown.
The Department of Homeland Security initially suspended the program on February 22 during a partial government shutdown. The suspension was part of a broader resource-preservation strategy that included a plan to halt the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program.
Airlines and travel groups spearheaded the push to reactivate the program, citing excessive wait times—sometimes exceeding three hours—for incoming travelers at certain airports. Recent TSA personnel absences have also exacerbated prolonged security lines across several U.S. airports.
