Left Menu

Global Entry Program Reinstated Amid Travel Industry Pressures

The Trump administration has reinstated the Global Entry program, which expedites U.S. Customs and immigration clearance for pre-approved travelers. This decision follows pressures from airlines and travel groups and comes after a suspension aimed at preserving resources during a partial government shutdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:44 IST
Global Entry Program Reinstated Amid Travel Industry Pressures
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has reinstated the Global Entry program, a move welcomed by U.S. travel groups. The program enables pre-approved, low-risk travelers to swiftly clear U.S. customs and immigration.

The Department of Homeland Security initially suspended the program on February 22 during a partial government shutdown. The suspension was part of a broader resource-preservation strategy that included a plan to halt the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program.

Airlines and travel groups spearheaded the push to reactivate the program, citing excessive wait times—sometimes exceeding three hours—for incoming travelers at certain airports. Recent TSA personnel absences have also exacerbated prolonged security lines across several U.S. airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026