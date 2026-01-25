Luxury Homes Surge Amid Evolving Investment Strategies

The luxury housing market in India may experience a decline in demand and prices next fiscal year as highlighted by a recent survey conducted by India Sotheby's International Realty. The survey, involving nearly 700 high net worth individuals, reveals a changing sentiment towards investment strategies.

The report titled 'The India Luxury Residential Outlook 2026' shows that despite potential market cooling, 67 per cent of respondents remain optimistic about India's economic growth, anticipating GDP to grow between 6-7% by fiscal year 2027.

Amit Goyal, Managing Director of ISIR, noted a significant evolution in buyer demographics, with startup founders and new entrepreneurs entering the market due to rising income and equity gains. The luxury real estate landscape is redefining itself, now driven by a need for lifestyle integration and brand prestige.