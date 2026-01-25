India-EU FTA: A Strategic Partnership for Prosperity
India and the European Union are working towards a mutually beneficial free trade agreement. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the EU's significance as an economic and strategic partner. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic noted the nearing completion of FTA negotiations, highlighting their importance for both regions.
- Country:
- India
India and the European Union are progressing toward a mutually advantageous free trade agreement, which aims to enhance business and economic prosperity on both sides, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.
The minister emphasized the EU's role as a critical economic and strategic partner for India, underscoring the importance of their collaboration. This sentiment was echoed in Goyal's recent social media post, where he expressed the shared commitment to achieving an ambitious India-EU FTA for the benefit of businesses and citizens alike.
EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, currently visiting India, highlighted the significant progress made during his engagements with Minister Goyal. As the negotiations approach completion, Sefcovic expressed confidence, noting the culmination of an intensive and frequent dialogue over the past year, which underscores the FTA's importance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Debt-to-GDP: Balancing Security and Economic Stability
Revitalizing Uttar Pradesh: From BIMARU to Economic Powerhouse
Delhi's Vision for Growth: From Economic Hub to Green Capital
Cuba Seeks to Expand Economic Ties with India Across Multiple Sectors
Kerala's Economic Leap: Vizhinjam Port Enters New Phase