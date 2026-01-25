Left Menu

India-EU FTA: A Strategic Partnership for Prosperity

India and the European Union are working towards a mutually beneficial free trade agreement. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the EU's significance as an economic and strategic partner. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic noted the nearing completion of FTA negotiations, highlighting their importance for both regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:33 IST
India-EU FTA: A Strategic Partnership for Prosperity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the European Union are progressing toward a mutually advantageous free trade agreement, which aims to enhance business and economic prosperity on both sides, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The minister emphasized the EU's role as a critical economic and strategic partner for India, underscoring the importance of their collaboration. This sentiment was echoed in Goyal's recent social media post, where he expressed the shared commitment to achieving an ambitious India-EU FTA for the benefit of businesses and citizens alike.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, currently visiting India, highlighted the significant progress made during his engagements with Minister Goyal. As the negotiations approach completion, Sefcovic expressed confidence, noting the culmination of an intensive and frequent dialogue over the past year, which underscores the FTA's importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026