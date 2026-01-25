India-EU FTA: A Strategic Partnership for Prosperity

India and the European Union are progressing toward a mutually advantageous free trade agreement, which aims to enhance business and economic prosperity on both sides, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The minister emphasized the EU's role as a critical economic and strategic partner for India, underscoring the importance of their collaboration. This sentiment was echoed in Goyal's recent social media post, where he expressed the shared commitment to achieving an ambitious India-EU FTA for the benefit of businesses and citizens alike.

EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, currently visiting India, highlighted the significant progress made during his engagements with Minister Goyal. As the negotiations approach completion, Sefcovic expressed confidence, noting the culmination of an intensive and frequent dialogue over the past year, which underscores the FTA's importance.

