Left Menu

Indo-EU FTA: A Boon for India's Automotive Innovation

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement is set to drive technological innovation in India's automotive industry, according to Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer. While celebrating the pact as a historic achievement, Iyer noted no price reductions for Mercedes-Benz vehicles are expected. The impact on India's economy could be substantial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 14:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 14:57 IST
Indo-EU FTA: A Boon for India's Automotive Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is poised to significantly influence technological innovation within the Indian automotive sector, according to Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO of Mercedes-Benz India. While celebrating the pact as a historic milestone, Iyer dismissed any expectations of immediate price reductions for the company's vehicles.

Iyer emphasized that the Indo-EU FTA underscores the growing significance of the Indian economy on the global stage. The agreement is anticipated to promote sustainable growth and future mobility innovations within the sector, although the final impact remains contingent on the agreement's specifics.

Despite the agreement's promising outlook, Iyer noted that over 90% of Mercedes-Benz India's sales derive from locally manufactured models, leading to minimal expectations of price cuts. Additionally, the rupee's depreciation against the euro continues to challenge European carmakers in India, potentially offsetting any benefits from reduced import duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026