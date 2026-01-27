Left Menu

Restored Glory: Loh Temple Shines Again in Lahore Fort

The Loh Temple at Lahore Fort, Pakistan, dedicated to Lord Ram’s son Lava, has been restored and reopened. The Walled City Lahore Authority, with Aga Khan Cultural Service, revitalized the site alongside the Sikh-era Hammam and Athdara Pavilion. The initiative highlights Lahore Fort's diverse heritage, encompassing Sikh and Hindu temples and Mughal mosques.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:29 IST
The historic Loh Temple, dedicated to Lava, son of Lord Ram, has been fully restored at Lahore Fort in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The Walled City Lahore Authority, partnered with the Aga Khan Cultural Service, has breathed new life into the temple complex, alongside restoring other Sikh-era sites like the Hammam and Athdara Pavilion.

The restoration celebrates Lahore Fort's vibrant cross-cultural past, incorporating Hindu, Sikh, and Mughal architecture, reaffirming its significance during the Sikh Empire with insights from US-based researcher Dr. Tarunjit Singh Butalia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

