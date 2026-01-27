India-EU Seal the 'Mother of All Deals' with Historic Free Trade Agreement

India and the European Union have reached a momentous milestone by finalizing a landmark free trade agreement, touted as the 'mother of all deals.' This breakthrough was celebrated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top EU leaders unveiling an ambitious agenda to leverage trade and defense cooperation.

Alongside the trade agreement, India and the EU signed two significant pacts—focusing on security and defense collaboration, as well as the mobility of Indian talent to Europe. The comprehensive strategic agenda, rolled out for the next five years, aims to create shared prosperity and enhance stability amid a volatile global order.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the agreement, emphasizing that it signals strong cooperation between two economic giants. She highlighted the deal's potential to cut annual tariffs for European exporters, strengthen supply chains, and create jobs, underscoring a commitment to a rules-based global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)