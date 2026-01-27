Left Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Rejects Participation in Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly passed a resolution opposing Pakistan's participation in the Board of Peace for Gaza, set up by US President Donald Trump. This decision highlights the contradiction with Pakistan's historical stance and emphasizes Palestinian self-determination, accusing the Board of serving US and Israeli interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:30 IST
The provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken a firm stand by unanimously passing a resolution rejecting Pakistan's decision to join the Board of Peace for Gaza. This board, initiated by US President Donald Trump, has been criticized for potentially contradicting Pakistan's longstanding foreign policy regarding Palestine.

Hosted on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif joined other global leaders in endorsing the charter for this Board. This alignment with Trump's initiative has sparked disapproval from opposition parties, notably because it is viewed as harmful to the Palestinian cause.

Led by Law Minister Aftab Alam of PTI, with support from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F), the KPK assembly's resolution claims the Board aims to further US and Israeli interests, jeopardizing Palestinian self-determination and contradicting UN resolutions. The resolution calls on the federal government to uphold a principled and clear stance supporting Palestinian sovereignty.

