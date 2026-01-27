Left Menu

Delhi Traffic Snarls as Rain and VIP Movement Collide

Traffic in the capital slowed dramatically amid rain and VIP movements due to the India-EU summit. Commuters faced severe delays with waterlogged roads and restrictions in place. The Delhi Traffic Police advised alternative routes and extra buffer time for travel, urging public transport use in poor weather conditions.

Delhi's roads came to a near standstill on Tuesday morning as the city dealt with heavy rain and heightened VIP movement due to the India-EU summit. This confluence of events led to severe traffic congestion in multiple parts of the capital.

Visual reports from various areas highlighted reduced visibility and consistent rains that exacerbated the slowdown, with notable waterlogging in particular stretches. Commuters, primarily office workers, lamented that VIP-related restrictions further lengthened travel times during already challenging peak hours.

The Delhi Traffic Police had preemptively issued advisories to accommodate the summit, listing special arrangements and road restrictions, specifically in Lutyens' Delhi and central districts. Citizens were advised to look for alternative routes, keep buffer times, especially for travels to major transit hubs, and to opt for public transport as roads remained rain-soaked and hazardous.

(With inputs from agencies.)

