UNICEF Breakthrough: School Kits Reach Gaza
UNICEF has successfully delivered school kits to Gaza for the first time in over two years, following hurdles due to Israeli authorities' blockade. Thousands of kits containing essential educational materials have reached the enclave, aiming to support the learning of around 336,000 children amid widespread infrastructure damage.
UNICEF has broken the two-and-a-half-year long blockade by Israeli authorities, delivering crucial educational kits into Gaza. This marks the first successful delivery of such materials since restrictions were imposed. UNICEF spokesperson James Elder announced the recent entrance of thousands of kits, including vital resources like pencils and exercise books.
The delivery, authorized by Israeli military's aid oversight body COGAT, was a pivotal step in alleviating the severe disruption faced by students amid the conflict. The blockade had severely limited educational resources, leaving teachers and students grappling with constraints in accessing basic learning materials.
Despite these challenges, UNICEF is ramping up efforts to supply learning support to half of the school-aged children in Gaza, totaling approximately 336,000. The initiative will primarily rely on makeshift educational spaces in tents due to the extensive destruction of school buildings during the conflict, which erupted after Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Student's Mysterious Death Sparks Protest and Road Blockade
Hamas' Bold Move: Incorporating Police in New Gaza Administration
Turning Off the Clock: A Moment of National Healing in Israel
Strengthening Ties: Israel and India Celebrate Growing Partnership
Tensions Mount as Israel Hunts for Final Hostage in Gaza