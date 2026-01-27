UNICEF Breakthrough: School Kits Reach Gaza

UNICEF has broken the two-and-a-half-year long blockade by Israeli authorities, delivering crucial educational kits into Gaza. This marks the first successful delivery of such materials since restrictions were imposed. UNICEF spokesperson James Elder announced the recent entrance of thousands of kits, including vital resources like pencils and exercise books.

The delivery, authorized by Israeli military's aid oversight body COGAT, was a pivotal step in alleviating the severe disruption faced by students amid the conflict. The blockade had severely limited educational resources, leaving teachers and students grappling with constraints in accessing basic learning materials.

Despite these challenges, UNICEF is ramping up efforts to supply learning support to half of the school-aged children in Gaza, totaling approximately 336,000. The initiative will primarily rely on makeshift educational spaces in tents due to the extensive destruction of school buildings during the conflict, which erupted after Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)