Precision in Focus: SAI Coaches Enhance Skills at Sports Science Workshop
A four-day Sports Science Workshop for SAI coaches in archery and shooting is underway at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex. It emphasizes biomechanics, pressure management, and emotional control. The initiative aims to integrate sports science into training, enhancing athlete support systems, and translating scientific principles into practice.
- Country:
- India
At the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex, a pivotal Sports Science Workshop is propelling SAI coaches in archery and shooting towards heightened performance. The workshop concentrates on biomechanics, pressure handling, and emotional regulation, essential for transforming marginal gains into podium success.
The event, kicked off by Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary of Sports and Director General of SAI, underscores the necessity of embedding sports science into everyday coaching. This initiative, part of an ongoing series since December, aims to infuse traditional coaching with scientific evidence.
Highlighted are the practical applications of biomechanics and stability training in injury prevention and performance sustainability. The workshop, supported by domain experts, offers modules on recovery, nutrition, and sports psychology, all geared towards enhancing precision sports expertise and athlete support infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gun Politics on Edge: Alex Pretti's Shooting Sparks GOP Tension
Controversy Erupts Over Fatal Federal Shooting in Minneapolis
Senators Clash Over DHS Funding Amid Shooting Outrage
Controversial ICE Shootings in Minneapolis: Legal Implications and Challenges
GOP Divided Over Immigration Tactics After Fatal Shooting in Minneapolis