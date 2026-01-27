Left Menu

Gold and Silver Prices Soar Amid Global Tensions, Hit Record Highs

Gold and silver prices have reached unprecedented highs in the national capital, largely due to increased investor demand and a global rally driven by geopolitical and trade tensions. Gold surged to Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams, while silver hit Rs 3,70,000 per kilogram, bolstered by both safe-haven and industrial demand.

In a stellar performance, gold and silver prices in the national capital soared to new highs on Tuesday, driven by strong investor demand and a worldwide rally amid escalating geopolitical and trade tensions.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity skyrocketed to an all-time high of Rs 1,66,000 per 10 grams, jumping Rs 7,300 or 4.6 per cent from last session's closing. Meanwhile, silver continued to outperform gold, surging Rs 40,500 or 12.3 per cent to hit an unprecedented Rs 3,70,000 per kilogram.

Analysts indicate that safe-haven demand amid global tensions and a weakened dollar have significantly bolstered bullion prices. Recent trade moves by the Trump administration, including proposed tariffs on Canada, further strengthened this trend, as investors flock to gold and silver as stable financial havens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

