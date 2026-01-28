Left Menu

Adani and Embraer Join Forces for Aviation Growth

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced a promising collaboration between Adani Group and Embraer, with potential growth projected within two years. This partnership is aimed at establishing a final assembly for regional transport aircraft in India, signaling India's robust manufacturing capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu announced that the Adani Group and Brazilian giant Embraer are set to witness significant growth in their collaboration within the next two years. His remarks came after inaugurating a static display of aircraft at the Wing India 2026 aviation summit.

The Minister highlighted India's successful negotiation of the complex India-EU trade deal, emphasizing its focus on enhancing the manufacturing ecosystem. He mentioned a forthcoming visit by Brazil's President to India, where discussions on collaboration timelines will take place with India's Prime Minister.

Adani and Embraer's strategic collaboration aims to establish a regional transport aircraft assembly in India. Naidu, citing IMF data, projected India's annual growth of 7% over the next decade and a half, positioning India as a prime partner in manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

